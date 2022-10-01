Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

TMO opened at $507.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

