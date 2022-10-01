Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSEARCA SSO opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.
About ProShares Ultra S&P500
ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.
