CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Netflix by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

