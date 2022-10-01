Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

