CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 314 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

