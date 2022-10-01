Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

