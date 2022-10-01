Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $421,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

