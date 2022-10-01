CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

