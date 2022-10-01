Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,490 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 135,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $886,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

