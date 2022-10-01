Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $280,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 495,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

TSN stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

