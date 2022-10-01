Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 960 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AJG opened at $171.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

