Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4 %

APH stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

