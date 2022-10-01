Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lowered by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day moving average of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.