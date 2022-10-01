Trust Co. of Vermont Has $216,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $753.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

