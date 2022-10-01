Trust Co. of Vermont Has $216,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of CHTR opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $753.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.