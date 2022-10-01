Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,105 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

