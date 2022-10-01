MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.94 and a 1 year high of $753.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

