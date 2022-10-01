Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

