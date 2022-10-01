Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 126,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 97,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.