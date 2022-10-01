Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 309,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

