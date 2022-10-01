Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

