Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

