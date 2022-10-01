Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $26.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

