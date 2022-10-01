Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 7,008 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $157,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.