Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

