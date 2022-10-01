Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.83 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

