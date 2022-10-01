Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,506 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

