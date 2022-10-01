River Road Asset Management LLC Has $24.83 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.