Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 314 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

