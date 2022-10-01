Tufton Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

