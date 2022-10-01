Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

