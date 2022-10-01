Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.