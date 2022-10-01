Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

