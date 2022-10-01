Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 462 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.95 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

