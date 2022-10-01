Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

