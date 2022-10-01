NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

