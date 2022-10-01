Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
