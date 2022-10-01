Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,684 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

