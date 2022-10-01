Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 295.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $110.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

