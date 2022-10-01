Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

