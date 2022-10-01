PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

