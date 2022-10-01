W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

