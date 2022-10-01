Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

