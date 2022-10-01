Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,292 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $711,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

