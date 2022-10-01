D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

