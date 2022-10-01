Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the first quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential Increases Dividend

PUK stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.