Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $79.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $108.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68.

