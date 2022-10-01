Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

