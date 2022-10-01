Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 300 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 1.2 %

TFX stock opened at $201.46 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $384.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.