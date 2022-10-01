Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Round Table Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

