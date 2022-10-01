Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,644 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.